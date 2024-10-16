Photos: Seoul’s Mickey in the Palace: Art Beyond Boundaries Exhibit

Mickey Mouse is Disney’s, if not the World’s, most iconic character. Turning 96 this year, Mickey and his numerous pals have made a cultural impact around the world. In collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Korea and Korea’s Cultural Heritage Service, the Seoul-located exhibit combines traditional culture with global pop culture as they celebrate the magic of Disney and Korea's rich traditions.

From now through October 20th, Deoksugung Palace will host Mickey in the Palace: Art Beyond Boundaries. The art exhibit features pieces created by young Korean artists, capturing the unique blend of beloved global characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck with the country’s centuries-old royal heritage. Heading into the historic grounds, visitors will be able to see incredible traditional Korean architecture. Throughout the Palace’s vast park, Disney fans will find several nods to the exhibit as they head to Dondeokjeon Hall.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out this incredible installation. Dondeokjeon Hall is a western-style royal guesthouse that was used during the 1897-1910 Korean Empire, a perfect location to celebrate a combination of traditions, cultures, and pop culture.

Once inside the gallery, visitors will find a huge selection of art that combines modern trends with the beauty of Korea, including paintings and sculptures featuring Mickey & Friends in the traditional Hanbok. The exhibit also features several abstract pieces from Korea’s incredible artists.

In addition to the inspired art featured throughout, the exhibit offered several pieces of merchandise to celebrate the cultural crossover.

If you find yourself in Seoul, South Korea in the next few days, make sure you take the time to check out Mickey in the Palace: Art Beyond Boundaries.

