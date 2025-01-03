The Walt Disney Family Museum to Hold “Moana 2” Screening and Panel

The panel will feature the film's directors and producers discussing how the hit movie came to life.
Shout “Chee hoo!” as The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a special screening and panel covering Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is kicking off the year with some great programming, highlighting Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature film.
  • Wayfinding the Making of Moana 2 with the Filmmakers will take place on January 9th at 6pm at the museum.
  • The event will include a screening of the film, along with a panel discussion featuring the film’s directors (David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand) and the film’s producers (Yvett Merino and Christina Chen).
  • Tickets are now available for members today and are $10.
  • Those who aren’t members can purchase tickets starting January 4th at noon PT.
  • Tickets for the public are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $15 for youth.
  • Head to The Walt Disney Family Museum website for more information on how to attend this fun event.

