The Walt Disney Family Museum to Hold “Moana 2” Screening and Panel

Shout “Chee hoo!” as The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced a special screening and panel covering Moana 2.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is kicking off the year with some great programming, highlighting Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest animated feature film.
- Wayfinding the Making of Moana 2 with the Filmmakers will take place on January 9th at 6pm at the museum.
- The event will include a screening of the film, along with a panel discussion featuring the film’s directors (David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand) and the film’s producers (Yvett Merino and Christina Chen).
- Tickets are now available for members today and are $10.
- Those who aren’t members can purchase tickets starting January 4th at noon PT.
- Tickets for the public are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $15 for youth.
- Head to The Walt Disney Family Museum website for more information on how to attend this fun event.
