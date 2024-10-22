The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Virtual Talk with Creatives Behind the 2023 Animated Short “LUKi & the Lights”

The touching animated short is about the experience of a robot who is diagnosed with ALS.

A virtual talk hosted by The Walt Disney Family Museum will go behind-the-scenes of the 2023 animated short, LUKi & the Lights.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum is set to host a behind-the-scenes look at the making of LUKi & the Lights

, a touching animated short about the experience of a robot who is diagnosed with ALS. Featured in the virtual program are director Toby Cochran, producer Adrian Ochoa, animation supervisor Michelle Meeker and lighting and technical supervisor Jimmy Maidens.

This virtual program will also include a special screening of the Big Grin Studios short film.

Tickets for the virtual panel discussion – which takes place on Wednesday, November 13th at 5:30 p.m. – are now available for all members.

Remaining tickets will be available online beginning Wednesday, October 23rd at noon.

Tickets are free for all attendees, but you must register ahead of time.

For more information on the event, artists, and to register, click here

