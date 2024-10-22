The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Virtual Talk with Creatives Behind the 2023 Animated Short “LUKi & the Lights”

A virtual talk hosted by The Walt Disney Family Museum will go behind-the-scenes of the 2023 animated short, LUKi & the Lights.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Family Museum is set to host a behind-the-scenes look at the making of LUKi & the Lights, a touching animated short about the experience of a robot who is diagnosed with ALS.
- Featured in the virtual program are director Toby Cochran, producer Adrian Ochoa, animation supervisor Michelle Meeker and lighting and technical supervisor Jimmy Maidens.
- This virtual program will also include a special screening of the Big Grin Studios short film.
- Tickets for the virtual panel discussion – which takes place on Wednesday, November 13th at 5:30 p.m. – are now available for all members.
- Remaining tickets will be available online beginning Wednesday, October 23rd at noon.
- Tickets are free for all attendees, but you must register ahead of time.
- For more information on the event, artists, and to register, click here.
