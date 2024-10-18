Creatives Behind “The Wonderful World of Walt” Stop-Motion Shorts to Participate in Panel Discussion at The Walt Disney Family Museum

Creative Capers Entertainment co-founders Terry Shakespeare and David Molina will be participating in the talk.

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be taking a look into the world of stop-motion, as the founders of Creative Capers Entertainment will be appearing to discuss their stop-motion short films featuring Walt Disney.

What’s Happening:

Creative Capers Entertainment co-founders Terry Shakespeare and David Molina have been creating short stop-motion films to accompany their favorite snippets of Walt Disney interviews in a series called The Wonderful World of Walt .

. The two will be appearing at The Walt Disney Family Museum alongside Creative Capers President Sue Shakespeare to discuss the series and their extensive backgrounds in the animation and entertainment fields, including work as supervising art directors at Disney’s consumer products division and video games designers at the former Disney Interactive.

Tickets for the panel discussion – which takes place on Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 p.m. – are now available for all visitors.

Tickets are $25 for members, $40 for non-members, $35 for seniors and students, and $30 for youths.

For more information on the event, artists, and to purchase tickets, click here

