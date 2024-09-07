The Walt Disney Family Museum Reveals More Details on New “Directing at Disney” Exhibit

The Walt Disney Family Museum has revealed more details on their upcoming exhibit, Directing at Disney, inspired by the book of the same name by Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter.

What’s Happening:

Originally announced Directing at Disney .

. The exhibit will be inspired by the book of the same name written by Academy Award-winning director Pete Docter and Disney historian and author Don Peri.

Directing at Disney will be guest-curated by Docter and Peri, alongside the museum’s Director of Collections and Exhibitions Marina Villar Delgado.

will be guest-curated by Docter and Peri, alongside the museum’s Director of Collections and Exhibitions Marina Villar Delgado. Set to open on October 17th, 2024 in the museum’s Lower Lobby and Theater Galleries, Directing at Disney will spotlight many of the legendary directors whose creative talent and innovations made Walt Disney’s animated films possible.

will spotlight many of the legendary directors whose creative talent and innovations made Walt Disney’s animated films possible. Directing at Disney will showcase an extensive selection of rare film artifacts from The Walt Disney Studios and archival photographs featuring Walt, his early production teams, and legendary directors—dating as far back as the 1930s.

will showcase an extensive selection of rare film artifacts from The Walt Disney Studios and archival photographs featuring Walt, his early production teams, and legendary directors—dating as far back as the 1930s. Among the legendary Disney directors to be showcased in the exhibit are Disney Legends Ben Sharpsteen, David Hand, Hamilton “Ham” Luske, Wilfred Jackson and Wolfgang “Woolie” Reitherman.

Objects and ephemera on display will include detailed production and story meeting notes, storyboards, concept paintings, layout drawings, original sheet music, office memos, and hand-written letters.

The special exhibition space will also feature touchscreen interactives and opportunities to scan QR codes to access additional digital content.

Access to the special exhibition – which is currently scheduled to run through March 2025 – is included with general admission.