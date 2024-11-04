Tickets Available as Walt Disney Family Museum Hosts “Studio Nights” Adult Workshops

The Walt Disney Family Museum has shared that tickets are still available for their fun and hands-on adults-only evening workshops, where those 18 and up can explore their creativity and in the art of animation and illustration.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is once again hosting special adult workshops in their “Studio Nights” series.

The special “Studio Nights” series, as well as other workshops at the museum, focus on various aspects of Walt’s legacy, including animation, storytelling, and innovation.

In the upcoming weeks, these “Studio Nights” sessions will include: “Illustrate Mermaids” – November 21st “Animate a Deer” – December 5th “Pointillism” – December 19th

Each session takes place at 7:00 PM and costs $30.00 to attend. For more information and to get tickets, be sure to head to the official website, here.

While these sessions are in the evenings and for those 18 and up only, the Walt Disney Family Museum also hosts a number of other workshops in-person during daytime hours for adults and the younger set.

Taking place throughout the coming weeks, these include (but are not limited to): “Animate a Stretchy Hero” (Adults) “Animate a Mermaid Swimming” (Adults and Youth) “Animate a Human Turning into a Frog” (Adults and Youth) “Animate a Giant Squid” (Adults and Youth)

For more information about these sessions, or for tickets, be sure to check out the museum’s official page here.

The Walt Disney Family Museum invites visitors to find animation, innovation, and inspiration in the life story of Walt Disney, the man who raised animation to an artform, innovated, and created a legacy that transformed the entertainment world.

The museum is located in San Francisco’s landmark Presidio, and features modern and interactive galleries with state-of-the-art exhibits, workshops like those listed above, and more.