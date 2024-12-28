The Walt Disney Family Museum to Host Virtual Talk with “Bring the Magic Home” Author Sunny Chanel

The author of “Bring the Magic Home: An Exploration of Design Inspired by Disney Parks” will be participating in a virtual talk hosted by the museum.

A previously planned in-person event at The Walt Disney Family Museum is switching to be a virtual event, as author Sunny Chanel discusses her new book, Bring the Magic Home: An Exploration of Design Inspired by Disney Parks.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is set to host a virtual talk with author and self-proclaimed Disney fanatic Sunny Chanel, focusing on her new book, Bring the Magic Home: An Exploration of Design Inspired by Disney Parks —published by Disney Editions.

—published by Disney Editions. In the book, Chanel explores the immersive environments that contribute to making Disney parks so memorable and provides practical advice on how readers can incorporate some of the whimsy and magic of the Disney theme parks into their own living spaces.

Questions can be submitted during the webinar through Zoom's Q&A function. Due to anticipated demand and limited Q&A time, not all submitted questions will be answered.

Tickets for the virtual panel discussion – which takes place on Wednesday, January 15th at 5:30 p.m. – are now available for all members.

Tickets are free for all attendees, but you must register ahead of time.

For more information on the event, artists, and to register, click here

Bring the Magic Home: An Exploration of Design Inspired by Disney Parks is now available to purchase wherever books are sold – including at DisneyStore.com

