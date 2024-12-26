Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Downtown Disney’s New Parkside Market

The new dining hall, featuring four different restaurant concepts, is expected to open in “late 2024.”

Construction walls have come down around the new Parkside Market, which is still expected to open in late 2024 at Downtown Disney.

Located as part of the expansion of the west end of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, the new Parkside Market will feature four diverse culinary concepts from Levy Restaurants. All signage appears to have been installed, including new directional signage.

Parkside Market will be made up of the following four dining locations:

Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks.

Sip & Sonder, from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder's signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

GG's Chicken Shop, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen's mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG's Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney will be its first on the West Coast.

Vista Parkside Market

Parkside Market is still expected to open in late 2024, and with the walls now down, Disney still has five days left in the year to keep that promise.

