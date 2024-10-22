National Geographic Unveils Trailer for “The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth”

The three part docuseries, from Emmy Award winning company Muck Media, will reunite participants of the experiment for the first since 1971.
Coming Soon:
- National Geographic has released the trailer for their new series The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth.
- The three-part special, which releases on November 13th, was directed by Juliette Eisner, executive produced by Alex Braverman.
- Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the series takes a dive into the psychological realities of the 6-day Stanford Prison Experiment. What was originally supposed to be a self-contained university experiment grew into a media phenomenon. The only problem is, most of the information that came out about the experiment came from one person.
- Including interviews with Dr. Zimbardo and his wife Dr. Christina Maslach, the docuseries will provide new perspectives on the shocking events of the experiment.
Read More National Geographic:
- TV Review: Get an Upclose Look at the Graphic and Heartwarming World of Animal Rehabilitation in National Geographics “Wildlife Rescue Australia”
- Review: Experience the Thrill of Rock Climbing America’s Most Dangerous Mountain in National Geographic’s “The Devil’s Climb”
- National Geographic Releases Trailer for “Tsunami: Race Against Time”