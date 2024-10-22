National Geographic Unveils Trailer for “The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth”

Over 50 years ago, the university experiment took the world by storm. Now, with exclusive interviews and reveals, viewers will get a deeper look into what happened during those 6-days.
The three part docuseries, from Emmy Award winning company Muck Media, will reunite participants of the experiment for the first since 1971.

  • National Geographic has released the trailer for their new series The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth.
  • The three-part special, which releases on November 13th, was directed by Juliette Eisner, executive produced by Alex Braverman.
  • Premiering at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, the series takes a dive into the psychological realities of the 6-day Stanford Prison Experiment. What was originally supposed to be a self-contained university experiment grew into a media phenomenon. The only problem is, most of the information that came out about the experiment came from one person.
  • Including interviews with Dr. Zimbardo and his wife Dr. Christina Maslach, the docuseries will provide new perspectives on the shocking events of the experiment.

  • All three episodes of The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth premiere on November 13th on National Geographic beginning at 8/7c. The docuseries will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

