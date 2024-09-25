The Walt Disney Company Picks Up 10 Awards During Night 1 of News & Documentary Emmys

The News & Documentary Emmys are occurring the next two evenings, with the News trophies being handed out first.

The Walt Disney Company picked up 10 awards at tonight’s ceremony, including for Outstanding Live News Program for the crown jewel of ABC News, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. You can watch all the acceptance speeches for The Walt Disney Company’s winners below.

Outstanding Video Journalism – Terrorist Oil – National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form – South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War – ABC News’ ABC World News Tonight With David Muir

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form goes to South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War | @ABCWorldNews (@ABC). pic.twitter.com/MJTrV9xZ6X — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 25, 2024

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form – It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde – ABC News’ 20/20

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form goes to It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde | @ABC2020 (@ABC). pic.twitter.com/ureAOHvOpi — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 25, 2024

Outstanding Lighting Direction: News – MDMA – National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage – On the Brink – Hulu IMPACT x Nightline

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage goes to On the Brink (@hulu). pic.twitter.com/YTNtsbWDth — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 26, 2024

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage – Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK – ABC News Studios/Hulu

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage goes to Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK (@hulu). pic.twitter.com/3RXvDagT7m — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 26, 2024

Outstanding Editing: News – Ghost Guns – National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller

Outstanding Direction: News – Black in Vegas – ABC News’ A Soul Of A Nation

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Direction: News goes to Black in Vegas | A Soul of a Nation Presentation (@ABC). pic.twitter.com/Jd64B7s77B — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 26, 2024

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form – Israeli Leader Speaks Out – ABC News Live

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Live Interview—Short Form goes to Israeli Leader Speaks Out | ABC News Live (@ABC). pic.twitter.com/xdiFRBdYwa — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 26, 2024

Outstanding Live News Program – ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – ABC

The #NewsEmmys Award for Outstanding Live News Program goes to ABC World News Tonight with David Muir @ABCWorldNews (@ABC). pic.twitter.com/ywsbyajeSL — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 26, 2024

