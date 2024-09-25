The Walt Disney Company Picks Up 10 Awards During Night 1 of News & Documentary Emmys

The News & Documentary Emmys are occurring the next two evenings, with the News trophies being handed out first.
The Walt Disney Company picked up 10 awards at tonight’s ceremony, including for Outstanding Live News Program for the crown jewel of ABC News, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir. You can watch all the acceptance speeches for The Walt Disney Company’s winners below.
- Outstanding Video Journalism – Terrorist Oil – National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller
- Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form – South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War – ABC News’ ABC World News Tonight With David Muir
- Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form – It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde – ABC News’ 20/20
- Outstanding Lighting Direction: News – MDMA – National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller
- Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage – On the Brink – Hulu’s IMPACT x Nightline
- Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage – Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK – ABC News Studios/Hulu
- Outstanding Editing: News – Ghost Guns – National Geographic’s Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller
- Outstanding Direction: News – Black in Vegas – ABC News’ A Soul Of A Nation
- Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form – Israeli Leader Speaks Out – ABC News Live
- Outstanding Live News Program – ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – ABC
For the complete list of winners from night 1 of the News & Documentary Emmys, head here.