Review: Hulu’s “Betrayal: A Father’s Secret” – A Graphic True Crime Series That May Have Overshared

Season 2 of the hit Hulu true-crime series Betrayal hits the streaming service later this month. Betrayal, based on the hit podcast of the same name, had its series premiere last July. Each 3 episode season explores a singular case with audiences getting an indepth look at these real life crimes from inception to indictment.

This season, titled Betrayal: A Father’s Secret, explores the story of Ashley Lytton as she unravels the truth about her husband Jason. A mother of 3, Lytton meets Jason following her failed first marriage. Through first hand accounts, viewers will learn about the start of their relationship, their picture perfect wedding and his initial facade as the ideal father figure following his fall into depressive episodes, shady behavior, and eventually the revelation of his collection of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) and abuse towards one of Ashley’s daughters. Throughout the three approximately 45-minute episodes, viewers will have a full field of view surrounding Jason’s crimes through Ashley and other people close to the case’s experiences.

For fans of true-crime, Betrayal: A Father’s Secret is an informative and thoroughly explorative series, which won’t leave you asking for more. Using a full 139 minutes of screentime, the season highlights the realities of CSAM, sexual abuse, and a flawed legal system. However, I found the show to be a hard watch. The episodes, which were a tad slow, really stretched the information to fill up the three episode run. With graphically described pictures and situations, this is not a show for the whole family. I also recommend taking your time watching the season. Exploring the heaviness of abuse, betrayal, and sexual assault, I found myself feeling uncomfortable while learning explicit information about Jason and his crimes. While I believe stories such as Ashley and her family’s deserve to be shared, I found the show to focus too highly on shock value and exploiting information within the case rather than motive and justice. If you are into true-crime, I do think you’ll enjoy the series. However, this isn’t something I would tell everyone to put at the top of their watch list. Again, it is highly detailed and could potentially be triggering for victims of sexual abuse. Those interested in checking out the new season will be able to stream all three episodes starting July 30th on Hulu.

Check out the trailer for the new season below:

