Review: “Yellowstone Wolves: Succession” is a Gorgeous Look at the National Park’s Wolf Population



Yellowstone Wolves: Succession is the newest bit of wildlife documentary filmmaking from National Geographic. This hour-long look at the wolves that call Yellowstone home is partly a glimpse at how wolf packs ebb and flow as personalities take over and partly a look at those who have dedicated their lives to researching and embracing them as part of the community.

Remarkably, wolves were not a part of Yellowstone for years. The beginning of the documentary takes the time to highlight the efforts that were made to reintroduce the species into the national park, a feat that received much blowback from the community. Wolves remain seen as a “vicious predator” and many fought to ensure they wouldn’t return based on opinion alone.

Quickly, the narrative then turns to the pack themselves and the inner workings of who is on top, who is the rare beauty, and who will take over when the reigning pack leader falls. It’s an interesting look at the mechanics of wolf packs and how their community-based living situations have to change at the drop of a hat, whether it from familial politics or tragedy.

Multiple times throughout the documentary, wolves are shot by hunters, whether that be legally or illegally. The devastation is felt by the viewer, of course, but arguably more so by the team of “wolf professionals” introduced at the beginning of the run time. That’s where the special falters a bit: it can’t decide who we should care about more. The first third of the special is almost exclusively dedicated to the individuals who study these creatures. Yet, after the first twenty minutes, they are barely discussed again with the wolves taking center stage. Why introduce them so intensely in the first place?

The wolf narrative is, inherently, engaging. Witnessing footage of a species, once completely gone from a habitat, reintroduced and surviving on their own is quite an interesting achievement to watch. Yet, one can’t help but wonder what the “professional” backstories and details added to this. The talking head moments make sense, but I’m not sure a healthy chunk of the doc was needed to highlight them if the point of the story was “Look! Wolves!”

If you’re looking for a quick dose of gorgeous vistas and stunning wolf footage, you’re hard pressed to find something better than Yellowstone Wolves: Succession. (Just have to get through the “look at the humans” segments.)