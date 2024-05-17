“Silk: Spider Society” Dropped By Amazon

The Amazon and Sony Pictures Television developed Silk: Spidey Society live action series has been officially scrapped.
What’s Happening:
- According to Variety, Silk: Spidey Society, a Marvel live action series, has been scrapped by Amazon
- The series, initially greenlit back in November of 2022, was a part of a deal between Amazon and Sony Pictures Television to develop content based on the Marvel characters Sony still controls. Originally, the series was meant to launch on MGM+ before releasing worldwide on Prime Video.
- Executive producer Angela Kang, known for her work on The Walking Dead, had signed a multi-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios. She will continue under that deal.
- Sony is thought to be shopping the series to other buyers.
- Earlier this year, The Ankler reported that Amazon had shutdown the writer’s room on Silk: Spidey Society. Kang continued to be attached to the series while writers pursued other work. At the time, it was thought that Amazon was reworking the show to appeal to a male focused audience.
- Silk: Spidey Society would have followed Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who was bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker, as she becomes a superhero.
- Amazon announced a newly ordered Spider-Man noir series starring Nicolas Cage earlier this week.
Read More on Marvel: