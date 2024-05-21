Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis Join Tim Allen-Led Comedy Pilot “Shifting Gears”

20th Television’s Shifting Gears, starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, adds two new series regulars to the ABC multi-camera pilot.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Maxwell Simkins (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and Barrett Margolis are set to join Shifting Gears (working title) as series regulars.
  • The new 20th Television produced pilot stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.
  • Written by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, Shifting Gears will follow a headstrong and widowed classic car restorer named Matt (Allen). His life will change dramatically and hysterically when his estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) and her kids move in with him.
  • Simkins and Margolis will play Riley’s children, Carter and Georgia.
  • Simkins was a series regular for two and a half seasons of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and appeared on the third season of the Disney Channel comedy Bizaardvark.
  • Newcomer Margolis will earn her first credit on Shifting Gears.
  • The series is being directed by John Pasquin.

