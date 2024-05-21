Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis Join Tim Allen-Led Comedy Pilot “Shifting Gears”

20th Television’s Shifting Gears, starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, adds two new series regulars to the ABC multi-camera pilot.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ) and Barrett Margolis are set to join Shifting Gears (working title) as series regulars.

and Barrett Margolis are set to join (working title) as series regulars. The new 20th Television produced pilot stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings.

Written by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, Shifting Gears will follow a headstrong and widowed classic car restorer named Matt (Allen). His life will change dramatically and hysterically when his estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) and her kids move in with him.

will follow a headstrong and widowed classic car restorer named Matt (Allen). His life will change dramatically and hysterically when his estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) and her kids move in with him. Simkins and Margolis will play Riley’s children, Carter and Georgia.

Simkins was a series regular for two and a half seasons of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and appeared on the third season of the Disney Channel Bizaardvark.

and appeared on the third season of the Newcomer Margolis will earn her first credit on Shifting Gears.

The series is being directed by John Pasquin.

