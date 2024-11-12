Hulu Shares Six First Look Images of the Sixth and Final Season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Hulu has shared a first look at the upcoming final season of the Emmy Award winning series The Handmaid’s Tale.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has given fans a first look at six shots of the upcoming sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
- The series, adapted from the classic Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, explores what life is like in the dystopian society of Gilead, a totalitarian society formerly the United States. Following Offred, one of the few fertile women in Gilead known as Handmaid’s, she struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his wife.
June
Serena
Moira
Nick
Luke, Moira and Rita
Aunt Lydia
- Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.
- The upcoming final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will debut Spring of 2025 only on Hulu.
