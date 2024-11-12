Hulu Shares Six First Look Images of the Sixth and Final Season of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Elisabeth Moss shared on Instagram "We are hard at work on the final season and I’m so excited to share with you guys these first look images!!!"
Hulu has shared a first look at the upcoming final season of the Emmy Award winning series The Handmaid’s Tale.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has given fans a first look at six shots of the upcoming sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.
  • The series, adapted from the classic Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, explores what life is like in the dystopian society of Gilead, a totalitarian society formerly the United States. Following Offred, one of the few fertile women in Gilead known as Handmaid’s, she struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his wife.

June

Serena

Moira

Nick

Luke, Moira and Rita

Aunt Lydia

  • Season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.
  • The upcoming final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will debut Spring of 2025 only on Hulu.

