Show themes for the week include: "Right Thing, Right Now," "Behind the Music," and "Social Media Debates."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 2nd-6th:

Monday, December 2 – Best of Little Dreamers, Big Dreams 7-year-old CEO Cassidy Brianna (Book inspiring self-love) Performance from 5-year-old rapper Van Van and Heiress Harris (T.I. and Tiny’s daughter) Brody Hudson Schaffer (Electric dance performance) Bella Palafox (Gives an update on her latest roles) 3-year-old Tobenna Uchendu (Soccer prodigy) Chef Enrrique Alejandro (Cooking demo)

Tuesday, December 3 – Right Thing, Right Now Ryan Holiday (Modern-day philosopher; Right Thing, Right Now ) 10-year-old Kaili’an Townsend (Jumped to action to stop a classmate from being bullied) Raheem Cooper (Delivery driver’s incredible story of finding a 78-year old woman passed out on her driveway, how he helped save her, and the relationship that’s developed since)

Wednesday, December 4 – Like, Share, Forward Todd Bridges and wife, Bettijo ( Diff’rent Strokes ; Dang ) Oliver James (Learning to read in his 30s; reveals a huge step in his journey) Iain Ward (Given only five years to live after a brain cancer diagnosis at age 31, shares why he’s spending his last years trying to break a world record for charity donations) Lee Kim (Daily ritual of making pipe cleaner crowns for total strangers)

Thursday, December 5 – Behind the Music Marcus Miller, Fonzi Thornton and Dawn Porter (Discuss their relationship with the late Luther Vandross; Never Too Much ) Exclusive performance from Eric Benet and Chante Moore (“So Distracted”) Performance from Delaney Renee (Original song “People;” TikTok; American Idol

Friday, December 6 – Social Media Debates Trending parenting issues that are sparking debate and dividing opinions on social media Parenting experts weigh in on topics, such as tablets for toddlers, giving kids melatonin, and returning shopping carts.



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.