This week is all about Tam Fam giveaways with incredible surprises for audience members in-studio and at home!

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC has announced the show's special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 9th-13th:

Monday, December 9 – Tamron’s Holiday Wish List Performance from the students of the Dance Theater of Harlem School Jamie Holmes-Ward (The “Fairy Godmother” helped make more than 30 thousand wishes come true) 9-year-old William Miller (Stood up for change in his community to help protect his grandmother) Daytime Exclusive : Performance with Ruben Studdard (Release of his first holiday album)

Tuesday, December 10 – Holiday Stories of the Heart Meet a woman who donated part of her liver to save a 3-month-old’s life Meet the little boy she saved and his brother and parents Drekkia Writes (Viral inspirational videos) Gregg Breinberg (Director Staten Island’s P.S. 22 chorus) Performance by P.S. 22 chorus: “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.”

Wednesday, December 11 – Tamron’s Holiday Wish List 2 Biggest giveaway show EVER 13-year-old who’s on a mission to change the world one penguin at a time A former professional football player and the young man he’s mentored for nearly a decade Debbie Allen ( Hot Chocolate Nutcracker ; Grey’s Anatomy Exclusive: Performance from The Sunday Service Choir.

Thursday, December 12 – Tamron’s Holiday Beauty Wish List Daytime Exclusive: Ms. Tina Knowles (Announcement of her new memoir “ Matriarch ; beauty business Cécred; gives a deserving Tam Fam member a makeover)

Friday, December 13 – Tam Fam Holiday Faves Chef Lish Steiling (James Beard Award-winning culinary producer; A Confident Cook ) Baked french toast with a berry topping paired with a maple coffee drink Revisit with some favorite holiday guests and moments!



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.