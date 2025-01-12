This week features exclusive interviews with Brittany Patterson, Rachel and Travis Standfest, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of January 13th-17th:

Monday, January 13 – Ripped From the Headlines Daytime Exclusive: Brittany Patterson (Mom who went viral after being arrested because her 10-year-old son walked to a nearby store alone) 12-year-old boy who saved his mom’s life after a seizure sent the family car into a pond 11-year-old girl scout who saved her father’s life just 11 days after learning CPR

Tuesday, January 14 – Never Two Much Exclusive: Nene Leakes and Sierra Glamshop NeNe shares an important update about her son Brentt, who suffered a heart attack and stroke. The ladies address plastic surgery rumors Other no-holds-barred topics from their new podcast Karina Garcia and Lalo Rodriguez (Their famous food from Harlem’s Hottest Mexican Restaurant) Eric Noxon and Joey Maloski (“The Dog Guys” who ent viral for their outdoor runs with shelter dogs) All-new Shop Tam Fam!

Wednesday, January 15 – I Escaped Daytime Exclusive: Rachel and Travis Standfest (Death-defying escape from a raging fire while Rachel was 36 weeks pregnant) Keri Bergere (61-year-old Washington native; went toe-to-toe with a 75-pound cougar while she was on a bike ride) Emeka Nwokolo (Nigeria-born athlete; escaped from his car after it tumbled 300 feet down a cliff) How one woman saved the legendary escape artist dog, Scrim.

Thursday, January 16 – Help Me! I’m a People Pleaser Exclusive: Jinger Duggar Vuolo ( People Pleaser ; opens up about her pregnancy and expecting her third child) Content creator joins the conversation to share how he acted as his friends’ personal assistant Rinny Perkins ( Not Everyone’s Going to Like You: Thoughts from a Former People Pleaser ) Dr. Sue Varma (People Pleaser Quiz)

Friday, January 17 – Social Media Debates Nick Leighton and Leah Bonnema (Meet the people whose viral videos are sparking debate and dividing opinions across our timelines) Theo Moise (Out-of-office replies that landed her in hot water with the boss) A woman shares the viral video of her travel nightmare of being stuck sitting on a plane between a husband and wife. Olivia Thomas (Trending TikTok question: Is delulu the solulu?) Harrison Crite (Tamron’s wardrobe stylist; replay to viral video question: “Are dress codes asking too much of guests attending weddings?”)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.