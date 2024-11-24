The show also catches up on some incredible stories from Tam Fam guests over the years.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 25th-29th:

Monday, November 25 – Friendsgiving Cynthia Erivo ( Wicked ) Paul Tazewell ( Wicked costume designer; his creative process in creating the cast’s iconic looks) Bevy Smith and Stephanie Smith Long (How to put together a successful Friendsgiving dinner) Important Tam Fam update from childhood friends who discover they are related

Tuesday, November 26 – Pursuit of Perfect Sleep People going to extreme lengths using viral hacks and gadgets in pursuit of the perfect night’s sleep Leading sleep doctor and nutritionist (effectiveness of these extreme methods) Breaking down sleep issues and solutions by age

Wednesday, November 27 – Incredible Tam Fam Follow-Ups Checking in with some of the most talked about guests and incredible stories from over the years New York City native talks about donating her kidney to a stranger Little Dreamers, Big Dreams series: King Moore will perform his hit single “A.B.C.” Woman struggling to keep her Colorado ice cream shop open during the COVID lockdown and now has five thriving locations

Thursday, November 28 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September, 26 2024 Fierce Families: Guests who’ve shown resilience and love, proving no matter what, family is everything! Jay Pharoah ( The Quiz with Balls ) Couple adopts the husband’s ex-wife’s baby New York restaurant owner is keeping it all in the family

Friday, November 29 – Encore Broadcast Original Air Date September 27, 2024 Biggest age wars raging between generations on social media Rachel “Rae” Parrish (Highlighting her fashion sense and becoming the “green dress girl.”) Deandre Brown (Gen Z influencer) and Kelly Manno (Gen X influencer) (Different ways their generations approach work-life balance) Danielle O‘connell and Alix Gropper (Celebrity stylists; Millennial vs. Gen Z fashion)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.