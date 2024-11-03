Topics this week include "Getting to Happy," I Wish I'd Thought of That," and "Reporters Notebook."

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 4th-8th:

Monday, November 4 – Getting to Happy Arthur C. Brooks (Secret to getting happy) Dannie De Novo Dawnn Karen (Correlation between what we wear and how we feel) Performance by The Happiness Club (“Shake That Stress Off”) Cast of TLC’s hit show One Thousand Pound Best Friends

Tuesday, November 5 – I Wish I Thought of That! Barbara Heilman and Becca Davison (UnbuckleMe invention to open car seats easily) Donelle Mendoza (Birria Bombs seasoning) Angus Willows (Kangaroo Hanger) Stormi Steele (CEO of Canvas Beauty Brand)

Wednesday, November 6 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date September 11, 2024 U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy (Health advisory for parents) Challenges of raising kids in this social media age Teaching children how to respect boundaries and develop emotional intelligence

Thursday, November 7 – Reporters Notebook Terry Moran and Alan Abramson (Late-breaking details in the Menendez Brothers case; setting aside emotions and focuing on the facts) Marcia Clark ( The First 48 ) Karen and Diane VanderMolen (Cousins of the Menendez brothers) Samantha Chatman with Dr. Brandon Baird (Risky surgery to preserve her vocal cords after what she thought was a career-ending cancer diagnosis)

Friday, November 8 – Does It Work? Viral hacks, products and trends — will they live up to the hype or fail the Tam Fam test?



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.