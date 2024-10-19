This week's themes also explore medical gaslighting; interesting places where people live; and changing the way we age

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 21st-25th:

Monday, October 21 – Candid Conversations: Medical Gaslighting Dr. Maryann Dakkak Aurora Lucas Kourtney McGowan ( Help! I’m Black and Pregnant: The Black Woman’s Guide for a Better Pregnancy and Birth Outcome ) How you can identify the signs of medical gaslighting and what to do if it happens. Tabitha Brown (Parnership with Always Discreet, sharing her real-life experiences with bladder leaks and her experience with perimenopause)

Tuesday, October 22 – The Real Wayne Brady Exclusive performance by Wayne Brady with his daughter, Maile Brady’s ex-wife and her life partner ( Wayne Brady: The Family Remix )

Wednesday, October 23 – You Won’t Believe Where I Live Robert Hartwell (Renovation update on his 1820s house built by enslaved people and living his ancestors’ “wildest dreams”) Couple who converted a schoolhouse into a huge family home Man who is afraid to fly but now lives inside two abandoned passenger planes New Jersey woman who had to prove she could live on a remote private island before being allowed to buy it The ultimate Barbie home! Isabel Ladd (HGTV’s Designer of the Year finalist; New trends of “Dopamine Decor”)

Thursday, October 24 – Men We Love LeVar Burton ( Trivial Pursuit ) George Lopez (exclusive and shocking reveal about his stand-up comedy) Mayan Lopez (how real life inspired Lopez vs Lopez )

Friday, October 25 – Changing The Way You Age Nicole Murphy (former model; entrepreneur) talks about the shocking passing of her boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite, and how it inspired her not to let a number define her age. Dr. Whitney Bowe (“Three-dimensional approach” to skincare) Dr. Smita Ramanadham (Menopause makeover) Cynthia Stewart (63-year-old bodybuilding sensation; three-day workout makeover)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.