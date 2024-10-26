This week's shows also cover topics of "I Survived," "Dear Tamron," and "Fertility Out Loud"

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:

Monday, October 28 – Fertility Out Loud Jessel Taank ( The Real Housewives of New York; her fertility journey and navigating the unique challenge of transporting her frozen embryos) 26-year-old Shania Bhopa (Why she chose to freeze her eggs at such a young age) Why male fertility is down by 50% and how that’s affecting a couple as they try to have a baby.

Tuesday, October 29 – Candid Conversations: Anxiety Nicole Cain (Nine types of anxiety she’s identified, habits to help, one thing everyone should carry) Tayo Rockson (Stigma surrounding mental health and men) Exclusive : Savannah James and April McDaniel (Let It Break a community-driven initiative to help women uncover deeper aspects about themselves)

Wednesday, October 30 – Dear Tamron Questions from Tam Fam members answered by Tamron and advice givers like Emily Post’s great-great-granddaughter Lizzie Dealing with difficult family Who gets to pick where to spend the holidays Are you a good friend or a bad friend Whether faking it ‘til you make it actually is okay Modern puberty and more

Thursday, October 31 – Calling Out The Fakes A best friend called on video saying she needed help, but it turned out to be a deep fake. The FBI (Biggest scams are and how to spot them) Expert authenticator (How to call out fake secondhand accessories) Double-board certified surgeon (Medical and cosmetic fakes) Scam Likely podcast series

Friday, November 1 – I Survived Woman swept away by floods from Hurricane Helene and North Carolina man who jumped to the rescue Daytime Exclusive : Ashley Piccirilli (Buried alive for more than 30 minutes, and how she survived) 28-year-old man (Trapped for six days in his car after an accident) Daytime Exclusive : 6-year-old John-Henry Lee (Viral video after he learned he was getting a heart transplant)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.