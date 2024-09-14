This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. ABC

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 16th-20th:

Monday, September 16 – Up-and-Coming Designer Series Charles Harbison Dee Kaumba (Exclusive update on her grandmother, who went viral in photo series from Zambia) Annabelle Brame (Eye-popping, sustainable clothing)

Tuesday, September 17 Eve ( Who’s That Girl? ; a look back at her most iconic fashions) Erin Nesmith All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, September 18 Method Man ( Power Book II: Ghost ; behind the scenes of his impressive fitness routine) Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel Parton George ( Good Lookin’ Cookin ’) Key Chan (Designing showstopping gowns)

Thursday, September 19 Sally La Pointe (Co-founder of fashion label LAPOINTE) K. Daniels (Winner of Hulu’s Dress My Tour ; her first runway show at New York Fashion Week) Matthew Williams (One-of-a-kind looks)

Friday, September 20 – The New Sisterhood Vibe Check Joan Vassos ( The Golden Bachelorette ) Claire Sulmers (Editor-in-Chief and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily; Fall fashion trends) Kechena Heard All of Up-and-Coming Designers and a Mystery Guest Mentor!



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.