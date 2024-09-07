This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th:

Monday, September 9 – It’s Chloe Bailey’s World Chloe Bailey ( Trouble in Paradise ; Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist ; show-stopping red carpet looks)

Tuesday, September 10 – Little Dreamers, Big Dreams 4 Nolan “The Never Stop Ninja” shows off his skills on an in-studio obstacle course Lil Hunter Kelly (Stand-up set) Sirius Tan and Yilinka Dai (Performance of the cha-cha) Kristell Jean ( Masterchef Junior contestant) Performance by James Wimbley (Original song “I’m Enough”)

Wednesday, September 11 – How to Raise a Resilient Child Dr. Vivek Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General; health advisory for parents) Experts and parents alike weigh in on the challenges of raising kids in this social media age Teaching children how to respect boundaries and develop emotional intelligence

Thursday, September 12 – Let’s Get Lit! Daytime Exclusive : Joanna “Jojo” Levesque ( Over the Influence out Sept. 17) Attica Locke ( Black Water Rising ; Guide Me Home ) Chloe Gong ( Vilest Things ) Burt Watson ( Being Burt Watson ; working with some of the most iconic figures in sports history) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Friday, September 13 – The New Sisterhood Vibe Check Sanaa Lathan and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (enduring power of friendship; The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat ) Challenges behind interracial and interfaith friendships What it means to be a “pick-me girl”



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.