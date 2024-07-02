Union Station Kansas City Invites You to “Eat Like Walt” with Disney Author Marcy Carriker Smothers

Union Station Kansas City is inviting you to “Eat Like Walt” at a special event featuring Disney author Marcy Carriker Smothers.

What’s Happening:

Head to Union Station Kansas City for a special Disney-themed evening hosted by acclaimed Disney Editions author Marcy Carriker Smothers, featuring a curated “Eat Like Walt” four-course dining experience.

Marcy Carriker Smothers is the author of Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food and has contributed articles right here on LaughingPlace.com.

and has contributed articles right here on LaughingPlace.com. At this very special event hosted as part of Union Station's Disney 100: The Exhibition Speaker Series, guests will enjoy a delicious "Eat Like Walt" inspired meal, curated by Marcy and the team at Kansas City's renowned Brancato's Catering, and hosted atop Harvey's Restaurant in the heart of Union Station's historic Grand Hall.

Each course of the meal will be narrated by Marcy, who will provide unique and personal insights from her books while taking time to answer questions and engage in a uniquely interactive experience combining great food and dining with unique and personal insights into the life of Walt Disney.

Eat Like Walt takes place on Friday, July 12th, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $150

A strictly limited number of tickets are available and must be reserved by Sunday, July 7th.

The Menu

Specialty Drink

Canadian Club Scotch Mist with Orange Slice Garnish

First Course

Wolf River Waldorf Salad

Second Course

Cowboy Cookout

KC BBQ Burnt Ends | Gourmet Mac n’ Cheese | Crispy Onion Straw Garnish

Third Course

Fried Chicken

Mashed Potatoes, Gravy and Locally grown Missouri Corn

Fourth Course

Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Isigny Cream