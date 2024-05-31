“Disney’s Young Woman And The Sea” Original Soundtrack Now Available

The soundtrack has been released for Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea.

What’s Happening:

Alongside the theatrical release of Young Woman and the Sea , the original soundtrack is now available to stream.

, the original soundtrack is now available to stream. The score for the film was composed by Amelia Warner and released by Hollywood Records.

Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea follows the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel.

follows the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel. Young Woman and the Sea is now playing exclusively in theaters.

is now playing exclusively in theaters. Those wanting to listen to the original score can now stream or purchase digitally through all major platforms.

What They’re Saying:

Composer Amelia Warner: "It was an honour and a privilege to be a part of this incredible story and to bring Trudy's story to the world. It is long overdue… I wanted to create a score that could stand alongside some of the incredible scores Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer have brought into the world. Something bold and powerful that reflected Trudy's remarkable achievements. The score is full of melody and themes and was a joy to write, the sports theme feels propulsive and exciting and her family theme being the emotional anchor to her story.”

