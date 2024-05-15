Return to Seabrook with First Trailer for “ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series”

Last summer brought the debut of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Shorts, and the re-animated world of ZOMBIES will soon expand even further with the debut of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series.

Series stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim appeared in a video on the Disney+ ZOMBIES fans to the newly released trailer for ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series .

fans to the newly released trailer for . Join Zed, Addison, Willa and the rest of their friends in a series of shorts that are jam-packed with music, adventure, fun, and…a carnivorous plant monster?! Will they get trapped in a never-ending summer time-loop and try to sing their way out? Probably! Will they face off against a horrifying mega-cricket??? Again, probably!

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series will premiere Friday, June 28th at 8:00 p.m. on Disney Channel

They also revealed that ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series will premiere Friday, June 28th at 8:00 p.m. on Disney Channel

will premiere Friday, June 28th at 8:00 p.m. on The show will then debut the next day on Disney+.

Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim reprise their roles as Seabrook’s star-crossed zombie/cheerleader couple, Zed and Addison.

Also reprising their roles are Ariel Martin, Chandler Kinney and Pearce Joza as werewolves Wynter, Willa and Wyatt; Carla Jeffery and Trevor Tordjman as cheerleaders Bree and Bucky; Jonathan Langdon as Coach; James Godfrey and Kylee Russell as zombies Bonzo and Eliza; and Terry Hu as outer space alien A-Spen.

You can also see the full, uncropped trailer embedded below.

