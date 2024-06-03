Well, well, well. The school year has ended and Disney Store is wasting no time heading back to the classroom. Yes, the summer break is in effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for the next season! Starting today, guests can browse an assortment of school day essentials like backpacks and lunch boxes that feature fan-favorite Disney characters.

What’s Happening:

Everyone knows someone who wishes school could take place all year, and for Disney fans, that someone is actually a Disney Store!

is actually a Disney Store! The online retailer has just unveiled a new lineup of Back to School essentials starring Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses and more featured on items like: Backpack Lunch Boxes Water Bottles Stationery Kits T-Shirts

The Back to School Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$29.99.

