Disney Store Introduces 2024 Back to School Collection Before Summer Officially Arrives!

Well, well, well. The school year has ended and Disney Store is wasting no time heading back to the classroom. Yes, the summer break is in effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for the next season! Starting today, guests can browse an assortment of school day essentials like backpacks and lunch boxes that feature fan-favorite Disney characters.

What’s Happening:

  • Everyone knows someone who wishes school could take place all year, and for Disney fans, that someone is actually a Disney Store!
  • The online retailer has just unveiled a new lineup of Back to School essentials starring Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses and more featured on items like:
    • Backpack
    • Lunch Boxes
    • Water Bottles
    • Stationery Kits
    • T-Shirts
  • The Back to School Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$29.99.

Disney Princess Adaptive Backpack

Spider-Man Lunch Box

Spider-Man Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Frozen Adaptive Backpack

Minnie Mouse Zip-Up Stationery Kit

Mickey Mouse Adaptive Backpack

Star Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Wish

Wish Stationery Kit

The Nightmare Before Christmas Lunch Box

Star Wars Adaptive Backpack

Stitch Adaptive Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Stitch Zip-Up Stationery Kit – Lilo & Stitch

Cars Lunch Box

Minnie Mouse Dress for Girls

Minnie Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids

The Nightmare Before Christmas Varsity Jacket for Kids

