Well, well, well. The school year has ended and Disney Store is wasting no time heading back to the classroom. Yes, the summer break is in effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for the next season! Starting today, guests can browse an assortment of school day essentials like backpacks and lunch boxes that feature fan-favorite Disney characters.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Everyone knows someone who wishes school could take place all year, and for Disney fans, that someone is actually a Disney Store!
- The online retailer has just unveiled a new lineup of Back to School essentials starring Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses and more featured on items like:
- Backpack
- Lunch Boxes
- Water Bottles
- Stationery Kits
- T-Shirts
- The Back to School Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$29.99.
Free Shipping on Disney Store:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.Disney Princess Adaptive Backpack Spider-Man Lunch Box Spider-Man Stainless Steel Water Bottle Frozen Adaptive Backpack Minnie Mouse Zip-Up Stationery Kit Mickey Mouse Adaptive Backpack Star Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Wish Wish Stationery Kit The Nightmare Before Christmas Lunch Box Star Wars Adaptive Backpack Stitch Adaptive Backpack – Lilo & Stitch Stitch Zip-Up Stationery Kit – Lilo & Stitch Cars Lunch Box Minnie Mouse Dress for Girls Minnie Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Girls Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Kids The Nightmare Before Christmas Varsity Jacket for Kids
