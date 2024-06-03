Disney x Native will put some spring in your kids’ step with that latest series of shoes to arrive at Disney Store. Young fans will love designs featuring Princesses and Toy Story characters.

What’s Happening:

For a few years now, Disney’s and Native have collaborated on fun and fancy footwear featuring popular characters and stories that fans adore. Today, a new wave of kids shoes was introduced at Disney Store with designs starring Princesses and Toy Story pals.

pals. As with previous releases, Native’s classic lifestyle shoe silhouette has been updated in ultra-lightweight EVA for a comfortable, cushioned feel.

But that’s not all! These shoes are designed for all your kids’ adventures. With its water friendly material, bouncy sole, and easy slip-on & off design, there’s nowhere this shoe can’t go!

The Disney x Native Collection for kids is available now at Disney Store and sells for $49.99 each.

Disney Princess Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes

Toy Story Shoes for Kids by Native Shoes

