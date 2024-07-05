Take 30% Off Adult Clothing, Accessories and More at Disney Store

Disney merchandise isn’t just for kids, in fact many of the offerings at Disney Store are geared towards the adult Disney fan. This weekend, Disney is treating guests to a special sale and offering 30% Off adult, clothing, accessories and more.

Move over kiddos, the Disney Adults are here and they’re ready to go shopping! Now’s a great time to stock up on Disney merchandise to compliment your Disney lifestyle.

Gear up for your next trip to the Parks, update your wardrobe, shop thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or pick up that must-have item you’ve been eyeing.

Hundreds of items are on sale as part of this weekend’s Adult Savings event

Prices are as marked, so you don’t have to do any guessing on what the savings will be and you don’t need a code to unlock the deal…however, if you’re spending more than $75+ (pre tax) be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

Ready to stock up on magical merchandise from Disney Store? Now through July 7th, Save 30% on clothing, home and accessories during this special shopping event.