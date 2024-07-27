Hot Toys Reveals Darth Vader (Battle Damage) 1/6 Scale Figure

The action figure manufacturer has just announced a brand new figure on San Diego Comic-Con Saturday. The new 1/6 scale figure is available for preorder now.

What’s Happening:

Today, Hot Toys revealed their new Darth Vader (Battle Damaged) 1/6 Scale Figure.

The new action figure features a brand new headsculpt of scarred Anakin Skywalker as it highlights the Sith Lord’s powerful combination of cybernetics and flesh. The figure also comes with a full helmet for the figure

Additionally, the stunningly detailed collectible is also packaged with an LED Lightsaber and light-up adjustable themed display base.

The new figure retails for $375 and is available for pre-order now. It is expected to ship between July 2025 and December 2025.

The toy company is also offering a Special Edition, Deluxe Version, and Special Deluxe Version of the figure. The other versions include: Special Edition – Includes a bonus damaged Darth Vader mask accessory. ($375, Only available until August 16th at 9AM PT) Deluxe Version- Includes a damaged helmet accessory, revealing a portion of Darth Vader’s scarred face. It also comes with a specially designed interchangeable cape, which will form a Silhouette of Lord Vader’s helmet. ($430) Special Deluxe Version – Comes with all bonus items included in the Special and Deluxe versions as well as an additional partially masked portrait. ($420, Only available until August 16th at 9AM PT)

You can preorder all versions of the Darth Vader (Battle Damaged) 1/6 Scale Figure on Sideshow

Check out more photos below:

