CASETiFY is making it easier than ever for Marvel fans to put their money where their mouth is…by purchasing awesome, protective cases for their smartphones. Best of all with all the talking you’ll be doing, who better to flaunt on your phone than Our favorite, sassy and mouthy Canadians, Deadpool and Wolverine?!

What’s Happening:

Today, global tech accessories brand CASETiFY announced a new collaboration with Marvel that celebrates the ultimate comics bromance between X-Men Deadpool and Wolverine!

Marvel fans can now sign up for priority access to shop the new Deadpool & Wolverine collection ahead of its launch on July 30th at casetify.com.

This collaboration features unique Deadpool and Wolverine inspired comic designs on CASETiFY’s range of best-selling Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, Impact Ring Stand, Bounce, and Ultra Bounce Cases available for iPhone, Samsung, and Google devices.

CASETiFY’s newest collection includes powerful designs like the Deadpool Pattern Case and Wolverine Pattern Case.

Of course fans can truly get into character with the Deadpool Mask Case as they suit up their phone so they can rep the Merc with a Mouth at home and during battle; while the The Comic Collage Case brings the frenemies’ joint scenes to life in a comic strip inspired design.

The Deadpool and Wolverine collection encompasses compatible accessories for AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, grip stands, cardholder stands, leather wallets, power banks, phone straps, MacBook and iPad.

This collection also highlights the Deadpool or Wolverine Metal Chain Wrist Strap adorned with specialty charms of the individual characters.

Where to Shop:

The Deadpool and Wolverine CASETiFY Collection launches July 30th and will be available worldwide via: Casetify.com/co-lab CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store) CASETiFY Studio locations

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $122 USD.

