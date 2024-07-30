Collections Launching Exclusively at D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 8th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be here before you know it, and incredible merchandise is always a part of the event.

What's Happening:

  • Check out collections launching exclusively at D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 8 at 8AM PT and shop them starting August 12 at 8AM PT.

Collections Include:

Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series

  • This series brings fashionably late heroes and villains to the party.

Disney Lacers

  • Step into the Magic with this limited-release vinyl collection.

For the Collector Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

  • Marvel
  • Star Wars 

Discover More From the Stories You Love

  • Here’s a glimpse into some of the amazing collections from previous D23 launches.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

D23-Exclusive The Lion King 30th Anniversary Jumbo Spinner Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $24.99

D23-Exclusive Hollywood Tower Hotel 30th Anniversary; Matted Print; Limited Edition | Disney Store $29.99

D23-Exclusive Donald Duck;Gold Member Limited Release | Disney Store $14.99

D23-Exclusive 95 Years of Mickey Mouse Commemorative Lithograph; Limited Edition | Disney Store $39.99

D23-Exclusive Alisha Hawthorne Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $19.99

Disney twenty-three 2023 Summer Issue; Variant Cover Haunted Mansion | Disney Store $19.99

D23-Exclusive Genie D23 Gold Member Magnet; Aladdin | Disney Store $14.99

D23-Exclusive Helena Shaw Pin Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Limited Edition | Disney Store $12.99

D23 Exclusive Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Pin Set; Galactic Journeys; Limited Edition | Disney Store $49.99

D23-Exclusive Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $19.99

D23-Exclusive Clod Pin; Elemental;Limited Edition | Disney Store $19.99

D23-Exclusive Disney twenty-three Publication Case | Disney Store $34.99

D23-Exclusive The Avengers 60th Anniversary Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $19.99

D23-Exclusive Marvel Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Pin Set | Disney Store $99.99

D23-Exclusive Freaky Friday 20th Anniversary Pin ;Limited Edition | Disney Store $18.99

D23-Exclusive Willow 35th Anniversary Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $18.99

D23-Exclusive Mission: SPACE 20th Anniversary Patch Set; Limited Edition | Disney Store $15.99

Disney twenty-three 2023 Summer Issue; Variant Cover; Elemental | Disney Store $19.99

Disney twenty-three 2023 Summer Issue Variant Cover ; The Little Mermaid; Live Action Film | Disney Store $19.99

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club Stainless Steel Water Bottle; Customized | Disney Store $29.95

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy