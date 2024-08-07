Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works to Host Artist Signings at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Booth

Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works will play host to a number of Disney artists and even legendary Imagineer Tony Baxter at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event booth.

Artists set to appear at the Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works booth during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (taking place Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th) include: Tony Baxter (Saturday – 2-3 p.m. & 4-5 p.m.) Tim Rogerson (Friday-Sunday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Arcy (painting outside in the Grand Plaza) Heather Edwards (Friday-Saturday – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.) Dom Corona (Friday-Sunday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.) JC Richard (Friday-Sunday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.) Eric Tan (Saturday – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) SHAG (Friday – 2:30-3:30 p.m.)



Items available to purchase include “Tyrolean Fantasy” by Tony Baxter: Limited Edition on Canvas Hand-signed, hand-numbered 18×32 $695 Gallery-wrapped $995 framed



Also available is The Nightmare Before Christmas inspired piece, “When the Full Moon Starts to Climb” by SHAG: Hand-pulled Screen-print, 16 colors on Black Plike Museum Paper 24 x 39 $700 unframed $1,100 framed

Artist Eric Tan also has a Nightmare Before Christmas piece: Hand-pulled Screen-print, glow-in-the-dark inks, Black Plike Museum Paper 24×18 $100 $400 framed

Other items include Frozen artwork by JC Richards and a Mary Poppins piece inspired by the “Feed the Birds” scene.

