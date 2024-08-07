Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works to Host Artist Signings at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Booth

Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works will play host to a number of Disney artists and even legendary Imagineer Tony Baxter at their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event booth.
What’s Happening:
- Artists set to appear at the Disney Fine Art and Cyclops Print Works booth during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (taking place Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th) include:
- Tony Baxter (Saturday – 2-3 p.m. & 4-5 p.m.)
- Tim Rogerson (Friday-Sunday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- Arcy (painting outside in the Grand Plaza)
- Heather Edwards (Friday-Saturday – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Dom Corona (Friday-Sunday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- JC Richard (Friday-Sunday – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.)
- Eric Tan (Saturday – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
- SHAG (Friday – 2:30-3:30 p.m.)
- Items available to purchase include “Tyrolean Fantasy” by Tony Baxter:
- Limited Edition on Canvas
- Hand-signed, hand-numbered
- 18×32
- $695 Gallery-wrapped
- $995 framed
- Also available is The Nightmare Before Christmas inspired piece, “When the Full Moon Starts to Climb” by SHAG:
- Hand-pulled Screen-print, 16 colors on Black Plike Museum Paper
- 24 x 39
- $700 unframed
- $1,100 framed
- Artist Eric Tan also has a Nightmare Before Christmas piece:
- Hand-pulled Screen-print, glow-in-the-dark inks, Black Plike Museum Paper
- 24×18
- $100
- $400 framed
- Other items include Frozen artwork by JC Richards and a Mary Poppins piece inspired by the “Feed the Birds” scene.
