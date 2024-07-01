We’re Spilling the Tea…and Coffee! New Character Mugs (and Other Drinkware) Have Been Served Up at Disney Store

Raise a mug and toast to the daily grind (and much earned vacations) with the latest drinkware styles to land at Disney Store!

What’s Happening:

  • Your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to be refreshed as the seasons change, your cupboards are always ready for a Disney update.
  • Fortunately, Disney Store has everything you need to add some zing to your morning cup of coffee (or tea) with their fun assortment of mugs featuring characters and icons that fans love.  
  • There are tons of great designs, and we’re especially fond of the MIckey Mouse mug styled after a bag of coffee beans!
  • New drinkware is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $1.99-$49.99.

Mugs

Donald Duck "Quacked Roasters" Mug

Mickey Mouse "Oh Boy!" Mug

Goofy "Gawrsh!" Mug

Minnie Mouse "Tee Hee" Mug

Eeyore Travel Mug

Mickey Mouse Raised Icon Mug – Cobalt

Loki "Mischief Maker" Mug

Tinker Bell Mug – Peter Pan

Jasmine "Bold and Beautiful" Mug – Aladdin

Belle "Enchanted Beauty" Mug – Beauty and the Beast

Aurora "Sweet as a Rose" Mug – Sleeping Beauty

Ariel "Dreaming of Another World" Mug – The Little Mermaid

Alice in Wonderland Latte Mug – Disney Classics

Dumbo Latte Mug – Disney Classics

Star Wars Logo Mug

Mary Poppins Travel Mug

Grogu Mug – Star Wars

Tumblers

Tinker Bell Tumbler with Straw – Peter Pan

Monsters University Stainless Steel Tumbler with Built-In Straw

Lightning McQueen Snowglobe Tumbler with Straw – Cars

Minnie Mouse Snowglobe Tumbler with Straw

