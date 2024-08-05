Are you ready for the Fall season to start? Disney Store is wasting no time preparing for the seasonal change and the fun of Halloween and today they’re introducing the Disney Munchlings Terrifying Treats collection that’s way more adorable than scary.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We’re loving the Disney Munchlings micro plush line and each new wavy of characters has been a delightful surprise. With Halloween on the horizon, this month the assortment is desiccated to seasonal snacks with just a creepy twist—much like the snacks you’d see at a trick-or-treat party.

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Terrifying Treats – Micro 4 ¾”

August welcomes the Terrifying Treats collection that once again features a variety of characters from Disney’s vast history. The full line up includes: Mickey Mouse Zombie Spinach Wrap (burnt toast scent) Donald Duck Deviled Egg (burnt toast scent) Jack Skellington & Zero Pumpkin Soup (gingerbread scent) Goofy Mummy Hot Dog (burnt toast scent) Sally Boolicious Cupcake (marshmallow scent) Piglet White Chocolate Ghost Strawberry (chocolate scent) Mystery Character



Whether your fondness for the series is because they are lovable plush, or they tap into your love of all things Halloween, these mystery micro plush pals (4 ¾-inch) will be a great addition to your ever growing Disney assortment.

The Disney Munchlings Terrifying Treats Collection is available now at Disney Store and sells for $14.99 each.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

More Munchlings Fun:

Ever since their D23 Expo debut, these plush pals have been a big hit with fans. Check out these posts for more Munchlings plush goodness:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!