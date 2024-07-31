What’s Cooking With This New Disney Munchlings Minnie Mouse’s Bake Shop Play Set From Disney Store

The cutest kitchen is now available at Disney Store with this new Disney Munchlings Minnie Mouse's Bake Shop Play Set.

What’s Happening:

This Munchlings Minnie Mouse's Bake Shop Play Set features ten adorable Disney Munchlings mini figures. This includes three Disney Store exclusives.

Each minifigure has a chocolate, berry, cinnamon or other dessert scent.

The play set has 25 pieces and includes display cases, a cash register, plates, and more.

There's even a color-changing effect when you use cold water.

Details:

Play set includes 25 pieces.

Contains seven Disney Munchlings scented mini figures including Goofy Chocolate Brownie Bar, Minnie Mouse Strawberry Sundae Waffle Bowl, Mickey Mouse Cinnamon Swirl Bun, Space Alien Key Lime Cupcake with Graham Cracker Crumble ( Toy Story ), Marie Cotton Candy Confection ( The Aristocats ), Dory Lemon Berry Ice Pop ( Finding Dory ) and Sulley Blue Raspberry Gumdrop ( Monsters, Inc .).

Set also features bakery display cases, refrigerator case, carousel, sink, cash register, tongs, two plates, two napkins, two trays, ''syrup'' bottle squirter and ''piping'' bottle squirter .

'Decorate'' the mini figures by dipping them in water-filled sink or squirting them with water to activate color-change effects.

Part of our Disney Munchlings Collection.

Disney Munchlings Minnie Mouse Bake Shop Play Set | Disney Store $29.99