“Gargoyles,” and “DuckTales,” Get the Disney Munchlings Treatment for Morning Menu Collection

Oh my gosh! Just when you think the Disney Munchlings micro plush line can’t get any better, Disney turns to childhood cartoons combined with “part of this complete breakfast” essentials for their latest collection! Fans of a certain age will love this adorable assortment that takes inspiration from Disney Afternoon shows like Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, and DuckTales!

What’s Happening:

The Disney Munchlings micro plush line might just be the cutest thing that Disney has ever created and we’re always impressed at the fun ways they incorporate iconic characters with delicious sweet and savory treats. Today they’re exploring breakfast goodies featuring our favorite cartoons!

Disney Munchlings Scented Mystery Plush – Morning Menu – Micro 4 1/3

A new wave of micro plush makes its debut embracing the theme of Morning Menu. For this collection fans can scoop up foodie versions of characters including Darkwing Duck, Goliath, and Uncle Scrooge. The full line up includes: Scrooge McDuck Dollar Pancakes with funnel cake scent Huey, Dewey and Louie Cereal Bowl with Fruit with cereal milk scent Kit Cloudkicker Brown Sugar Muffin ( DuckTales ) with gingerbread scent* Darkwing Duck Fruit Cup Parfait with tropical punch scent Gosalyn Mallard Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice ( DuckTales ) with tropical punch scent Goliath Berry Breakfast Pastry ( Gargoyles ) with strawberry scent One mystery plush



Whether your fondness for the series is because they are lovable plush, or that they just happen to represent your favorite 90s era cartoon, these mystery micro plush pals (4 ¾-inch) will be a great addition to your ever growing Disney assortment.

But the Disney Afternoon gang aren’t the only new treats to surface at Disney Store, a standalone Mickey Mouse Chocolate-Sprinkled Cupcake is also on the (non-breakfast) menu.

Mickey Mouse Chocolate-Sprinkled Cupcake Disney Munchlings Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 3/4

The scented plush is part of the micro line measuring just 4 ¾-inches, but unlike the mystery versions, he comes in a window box so fans know exactly what they are getting.

The Disney Munchling Morning Menu Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $14.99-$16.99.

*Kit Cloudkicker in DuckTales?

While the character is mostly featured in the cartoon TaleSpin he did appear in one episode of the 2017 DuckTales series. According to the Disney Store site, this version of Kit is referencing his presence on the updated DT show.

Disney Munchlings Origin Story:

“One day when the sun set on Main Street, U.S.A., Master Baker Pierre Dumonet was adding the final touches to his sweet creations. As he hung his apron and left the bakery, Pierre accidentally closed the door a little too hard, causing several jars and bottles to topple over. A small bottle of magic spilled out onto his delicious concoctions below, creating the Disney Munchlings!”

