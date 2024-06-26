It’s June 26th, which means it’s STITCH DAY!!! It’s time to celebrate Experiment 626 with your Ohana, and there’s no better way to bring your friends and family together than building a puzzle. So gather around your card tables and check out these adorable Stitch puzzles from Ravensburger, with options for every skill level in your household.

Ravensburger 3D Puzzle Balls aren’t just fun to build; they also make great home decor when completed! Each of the 72 unique plastic puzzle pieces has a number on the back to help piece it together, and since they interlock, no glue is required. When completed, your Stitch 3D Puzzle Ball on its included stand will measure 6.9 inches high and 5 inches in diameter.

Do you start your puzzle building by trying to complete the border first? Give yourself a new challenge with this circular puzzle, which measures 20.5 inches in diameter when built. Stitch is joined by Angel (Experiment 624) from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, who has become a star in her own right. This pastel-colored puzzle also features Ravensburger’s famous glare-free puzzle pieces, perfect for display, and the puzzle comes with a poster of the same artwork.

Get back to basics with this traditional rectangular puzzle, which measures 10.7 x 15.4 inches when complete. Stitch is the star of this vibrant design, surrounded by Hawaiian hibiscus flowers. Did you know that puzzle building can help any experiment’s badness level decrease? Puzzle building is a holistic way to decrease stress and anxiety. That must be why Stitch looks so relaxed in this design.

This adorable design features Stitch in his many forms from the Disney animated classic, Lilo & Stitch. This 100 piece puzzle is designed to help kids develop a love of puzzle building, with large pieces perfect for tiny hands. When built, this rectangular puzzle measures 19.5 x 14.25 inches.

Quadruple the puzzle-building fun for kids with this four-pack of 100-piece puzzles featuring Lilo, Stitch, Angel, and Scrump. When completed, each puzzle measures 10.25 x 14 inches.

However you celebrate, we hope you have a Happy Stitch Day with your Ohana.