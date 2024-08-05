Stitch Channels His Inner Elvis With New Collection From NECA

Set to launch officially during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California and simultaneously at Elvis Week at Graceland In Memphis, Tennessee, fans will love the Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection From NECA.

What’s Happening:

NECA, the industry leader in pop culture collectibles, has collaborated with Disney and Elvis Presley Enterprises to create a themed merchandise program inspired by Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Elvis Presley.

Growing out of the success of its previous Lilo & Stitch product line, NECA can't wait to introduce fans of the beloved Lilo & Stitch franchise and Elvis Presley to the new, exclusive Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection, featuring figures, plush, collectibles, and more.

product line, NECA can’t wait to introduce fans of the beloved franchise and Elvis Presley to the new, exclusive Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection, featuring figures, plush, collectibles, and more. The Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection will feature Stitch dressed up in six signature Elvis Presley looks. Influenced by some of Elvis Presley’s most iconic fashions that are memorialized in global pop culture history, the looks take inspiration from Memphis, Tenn., to Hawaii and include: Elvis Singer Stitch Elvis Blue Hawaiian Stitch Elvis Gold Suit Stitch Elvis Rocker Stitch Elvis White Jumpsuit Stitch Elvis Pink Checkered Stitch



The Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection will officially launch on August 9, 2024 at both D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA and Elvis Week at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event attendees will be able to purchase an assortment of plush, figures, and an exclusive pin and lanyard set throughout the event, taking place August 9, 10, and 11, 2024. NECA’s Booth, #5838, will be located in Hall B.

Elvis Week will run August 9 – August 17, 2024, where attendees will visit a Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection Pop-Up Shop stocked with new merchandise and a Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection photo op. In addition, the week’s events include an outdoor luau party featuring a Disney’s Lilo and Stitch movie screening on August 10 on The Guest House, located at Graceland’s back lawn.

After the dual launch at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and Elvis Week, Disney Stitch Inspired By Elvis Collection products will be available at authorized NECA retailers and on necaonline.com and kidrobot.com.

What They’re Saying:

Joel Weinshanker, CEO of Ad Populum, the owner of NECA and Kidrobot and managing partner of Graceland: “Stitch and Elvis are two beloved global icons and we’re thrilled to engage fans in dynamic ways through new products and unique experiences. Our new collection of products will offer something for Disney’s Lilo & Stitch lovers and Elvis enthusiasts alike, from the casual fans to collectors.”