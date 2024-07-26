New Limited Edition Art Available Celebrates Disney Classics at Disney Store

Disney Store has unveiled a number of new Limited Edition art pieces that celebrate classic Disney Films, including several appropriate for the upcoming seasons, focused on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney Store has debuted a number of new limited edition gallery wrap paintings, beautifully done and celebrating classics like Pinocchio , Lilo & Stitch, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

and Each of these pieces are limited editions, and each one is signed by their respective artist, including some by Michelle St. Laurent, Rob Kaz, Tim Rogerson, and more!

Perfect for the upcoming Halloween and Christmas seasons, several pieces also feature images celebrating the classic stop-motion animated film, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Take a look at these and more below!

Pinocchio – Geppetto’s Workshop; Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michelle St.Laurent

Lilo & Stitch Diving – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz

Alice in Wonderland – Wonderland – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Jared Franco

Disney Princess Castles – A Fairytale Storyline – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by JC Richard

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Evil Queen – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Liana Hee

A Goofy Movie – The Perfect Cast – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson

The Little Mermaid – Part of that World – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Liana Hee

The Hunchback of Notre Dame – God Help the Outcasts Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Heather Edwards

The Nightmare Before Christmas – This Is Halloween – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Michael Provenza

The Nightmare Before Christmas -What’sThis? – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Rob Kaz

The Nightmare Before Christmas – Stitched Together – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Tim Rogerson

The Nightmare Before Christmas – White Things in the Air – Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Arienne Boley

