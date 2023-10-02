Disney100: shopDisney’s Platinum Celebration Finale Collection Closes Out with a Bang!

I don’t know about you, but I can hardly believe that the Walt Disney Company’s 100 anniversary takes place on October 16! Disney has been celebrating all year long with dozens of merchandise collections commemorating various characters and eras across their rich history. Now, it’s time to go out in a big way with the Platinum Celebration Finale Collection.

The Disney100 celebration has been incredibly fun with its spotlight on rare characters, unique park experiences, speciality food and also merchandise. Speaking of merchandise, this year has included collections themed to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disneyland’s early days Walt Disney Studios music Disney decades

Now, shopDisney is closing out the year with the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Collection and you can bet there will be fireworks!

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Light-Up Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

shopDisney is keeping things quiet about this series, but we know there’s a Spirit Jersey in the group. This all black top is decorated on the back with three purple firework blasts in the shape of Mickey’s head. Above it across the shoulders is the stylised “Disney100″ and “100 Years of Wonder.”

Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World

Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Spirit Jersey for Kids – Walt Disney World

The series also features Castle-inspired pullovers that evoke the end of day fireworks finales at Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks, as well as a Loungefly mini backpack and Dooney & Bourke tote bag.

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Light-Up Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Dooney & Bourke Tote – Disney100

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Finale Collection will be available on shopDisney

Links to this finale collection can be found below!

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disney100

October 16th marks the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.