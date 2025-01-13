Last year, Disney launched a series of blind box miniature collectibles called Disney Lacers. The high top shoes are themed to various classic characters and come in companion boxes designed to be displayed. It’a been a bit since the last drop but all of that changes today with the arrival of the Figment Lacer inspired by the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lacers are back! Disney Store has a fun new collectible mini shoe for your favorite display shelf and this item features Figment.

The EPCOT icon is taking over his own Lacer and just in time for Festival of the Arts!

Figment is pictured along the side of the shoe with a purple Spaceship Earth behind him. The number ‘83 is also listed on the side to commemorate the year that Journey Into Imagination opened at EPCOT. Oh, and speaking of the park, its classic logo is displayed on the shoe’s tongue.

Sticking with the colors most associated with Figment, the shoe is yellow, orange and purple with a few pops of pink, plus black outlines for the thoughtful dragon.

The Figment Disney Lacer collectible is available now at Disney Store

Figment Disney Lacers Limited Edition Vinyl Collectible Figure – EPCOT

Limited Edition of 2,000

Featuring Figment allover design

EPCOT insignia on tongue

Two lace options: fabric and snap-on

Yellow and pink eyestay

Custom Figment Disney Lacers shoe box

Custom tissue paper insert

One shoe per box

