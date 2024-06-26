Go Crazy This Stitch 626 Day With New Merchandise at Disney Store

In celebration of Stitch 626 Day Disney Store has released new items in honor of this crazy but loved character. From shirts to plush toys, it is all in honor of this special day.

What's Happening:

Celebrate Stitch 626 Day with new merchandise items at Disney Store.

There is new apparel and plush toys available for every Stitch fan.

This is also the perfect time to take advantage of the fantasy flash sale.

Stitch Experiment 626 T-Shirt for Adults $29.99

Stitch Experiment 626 T-Shirt for Kids $23.99

Stitch Experiment 626 T-Shirt for Women $29.99

Stitch CozyChic Plush by Barefoot Dreams $68.00

Angel CozyChic Blanket by Barefoot Dreams $168.00

Angel CozyChic Plush by Barefoot Dreams $68.00

Stitch Attacks Snacks Collectible Key Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2024 ; Special Edition $12.99

Fantasy Flash Sale:

Stitch Dress for Women Was $128.99 Now $116.09

Stitch 626 Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults Was $59.99 Now $44.99

Stitch Real FX Plush Lilo & Stitch Was $99.99 Now $89.99 (Pre-sale)

Stitch and Scrump 626 Day 2024 Plush Lilo & Stitch Was $29.99 Now $26.99