Color In 999 Happy Haunts With Latest In “Art Of Coloring” Series Celebrating The Haunted Mansion

Just in time for the spooky seasons, fans of one of the most iconic attractions at Disneyland Park can now color in their own Haunted Mansion thanks to the latest in the bestselling Art of Coloring series.

This brand-new entry in the bestselling Art of Coloring series, featuring a lay-flat paperback format, invites you into Disney Parks’ iconic Haunted Mansion attraction with 128 pages of frightfully fun patterns and art of beloved characters and scenes. The legendary Haunted Mansion attraction and its ghoulish residents come (back) to life in this bewitching adult coloring book. With a film inspired by the ride that was released last year, The Haunted Mansion is in the zeitgeist—and this title is perfect for any foolish mortal during Halloween and all year round.

Scare up some fun coloring your way through whimsically macabre artwork of the ride’s grim grinning ghosts, scenes, and iconography, from Madame Leota, the Bride, and the Hatbox Ghost to the Stretching Room, Endless Hallway, Graveyard, and beyond—if you dare to venture inside.

