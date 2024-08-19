As you end your journey at the Haunted Mansion, Constance Hatchaway invites you to “hurry baaaack” right before you encounter the Hitchhiking Ghosts. Now you can keep an eye on your return time to the beloved attraction thanks to a new Disney Store exclusive timepiece from Citizen.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s always time to visit the Haunted Mansion (or similar attraction) at your favorite Disney Park! Citizen has partnered with Disney Store for a new exclusive timepiece inspired by the Haunted Mansion that features the Hitchhiking Ghosts.

The three iconic personas of ghosts Phineas, Ezra and Gus have followed you home after your last visit to Disney. But they didn’t just follow you home. The friendly hitchhikers have also stopped over at Citizen to be part of a new collectible watch that pays homage to their attraction.

The watch features a black strap connected to a silver timepiece, while the watch face itself is deep purple as a nod to the colors of the house. Our ghostly pals have their thumbs out and bags packed as they seek a ride with you.

As with all of Citizen’s timepieces, this Haunted Mansion collectible is sustainably powered by any light with Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.

Guests will find the Hitchhiking Ghosts Watch by Citizen available now at Disney Store

Hitchhiking Ghosts Watch by Citizen – The Haunted Mansion – Exclusive – $325

Disney Store Exclusive

Blue dial

Black leather strap

Strap embossed to resemble alligator skin

Mineral crystal

J810 base movement

Eco-Drive technology

Three-hand movement with date function

Water resistant: 30M

Buckle closure

Case width: 40mm

Made in U.S.A.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!