Limited Edition Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin Now Available at Disney Store

Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT, Disney Store is featuring new pins for Pin-Tastic Tuesday. This latest release is limited edition and perfect for Marvel fans.
What's Happening:
- Disney Store has released a limited edition Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin.
- Superpower Pops are a mythical ice cream treat turned into a limited edition pin-on-pin surprise.
- A 3D PVC Scarlet Witch Pop rests on a cloisonné wrapper pin with a coconut scented surface.
- This is one in a monthly Marvel series.
Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin; Limited Edition July | Disney Store $19.99
Details:
- Limited Edition of 1,000
- Pin-on-pin design
- 3D PVC Scarlet Witch pop
- Cloisonné ''Chaotic Coconut'' wrapper
- Coconut scented
- Goldtone finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp
- Mickey icon pin back
- One in a series of 12 Superpower Pops Pins
- Comes on custom Marvel Pins card
Past Superhero Pops releases:
Groot (June)
Groot I Am Froot Superpower Pops Pin
Wolverine (May)
Wolverine Adamantium Apple Superpower Pops Pin
Hulk (April)
Hulk Bashin’ Banana Superpower Pops Pin
Captain Marvel (March)
Captain Marvel Magnificent Mango Superpower Pops Pin
