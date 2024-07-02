Limited Edition Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin Now Available at Disney Store

Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT, Disney Store is featuring new pins for Pin-Tastic Tuesday. This latest release is limited edition and perfect for Marvel fans.

What's Happening:

Disney Store has released a limited edition Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin.

Superpower Pops are a mythical ice cream treat turned into a limited edition pin-on-pin surprise.

A 3D PVC Scarlet Witch Pop rests on a cloisonné wrapper pin with a coconut scented surface.

This is one in a monthly Marvel series.

Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin; Limited Edition July | Disney Store $19.99

Details:

Limited Edition of 1,000

Pin-on-pin design

3D PVC Scarlet Witch pop

Cloisonné ''Chaotic Coconut'' wrapper

Coconut scented

Goldtone finish

Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp

Mickey icon pin back

One in a series of 12 Superpower Pops Pins

Comes on custom Marvel Pins card

Past Superhero Pops releases:

Groot (June)

Groot I Am Froot Superpower Pops Pin

Wolverine (May)

Wolverine Adamantium Apple Superpower Pops Pin

Hulk (April)

Hulk Bashin’ Banana Superpower Pops Pin

Captain Marvel (March)

Captain Marvel Magnificent Mango Superpower Pops Pin