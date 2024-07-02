Limited Edition Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin Now Available at Disney Store

Every Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT, Disney Store is featuring new pins for Pin-Tastic Tuesday. This latest release is limited edition and perfect for Marvel fans.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Store has released a limited edition Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin.
  • Superpower Pops are a mythical ice cream treat turned into a limited edition pin-on-pin surprise.
  • A 3D PVC Scarlet Witch Pop rests on a cloisonné wrapper pin with a coconut scented surface.
  • This is one in a monthly Marvel series.

Scarlet Witch Chaotic Coconut Superpower Pops Pin; Limited Edition July | Disney Store $19.99

Details:

  • Limited Edition of 1,000
  • Pin-on-pin design
  • 3D PVC Scarlet Witch pop
  • Cloisonné ''Chaotic Coconut'' wrapper
  • Coconut scented
  • Goldtone finish
  • Disney Pin Trading 2024 backstamp
  • Mickey icon pin back
  • One in a series of 12 Superpower Pops Pins
  • Comes on custom Marvel Pins card

Past Superhero Pops releases:

Groot (June)

Groot I Am Froot Superpower Pops Pin

Wolverine (May)

Wolverine Adamantium Apple Superpower Pops Pin

Hulk (April)

Hulk Bashin’ Banana Superpower Pops Pin

Captain Marvel (March)

Captain Marvel Magnificent Mango Superpower Pops Pin

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
