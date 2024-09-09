Yo, ho, yo ho! Disney Parks and Loungefly have teamed up to bring fans the perfect mini backpack to compliment their Pirates ofthe Caribbean Disney Bound look. That’s right, the beloved attraction has been captured in its entirety on a new map-inspired pattern that graces the body of a new mini backpack.

You don’t have to sail the high seas or drop anchor in a port to acquire the newest treasure to be uncovered at Disney Store! Loungefly has decided to spotlight an iconic attraction for their next Disney Parks mini backpack collab.

Fans of the ride won’t even have to leave home to explore the wonder of the Pirates of the Caribbean, they just have to visit the online retailer to secure their own bounty.

A light green-white background provides the base for red map sketches of various locales from the ride. The signature front zip pouce is solid black and decorated with a large pirate skull, swords, pearls, and piles of treasure.

As usual, the bag features adjustable padded straps, a top carry handle and side pockets for a little extra storage. And you can bet there’s a matching lining with Jolly Roger and ''Dead men tell no tales'' print that’s just as fun as the exterior.

The Pirates of the Caribbean Loungefly is available now at Disney Store

Pirates of the Caribbean Glow-in-the-Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Pirates of the Caribbean logo on side pockets

Double zipper main compartment

Front zip pouch

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Faux leather adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets

Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D

