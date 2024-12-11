Orlando International Airport and Rock ‘Em Socks to Sell MCO Carpet Socks for the First Time

After years of exclusive giveaways on social media, Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Rock ‘Em Socks are finally making the MCO Carpet socks available to purchase.
- Any amazing Orlando theme park adventure begins with a trip to MCO.
- Whether it's a trip on the people mover with Buddy Dyer, taking a picture with the sleeping man statue or waiting in horrifyingly long security lines, MCO’s place in family vacation history is undeniable.
- One of the airport's most iconic features is being commemorated in a brand new product from Rock ‘Em Socks.
- Announced on X, Rock Em’ Socks will officially release socks inspired by MCO’s teal floral carpet tomorrow.
- Seen throughout the entirety of MCO, over 70 million people step on the unforgettable patterned carpet a year.
- Previously, the airport has offered the MCO Carpet socks through exclusive social media giveaways, giving theme park fans a slim chance of grabbing the commemorative collaboration.
- But now, starting at 12PM Eastern on December 12th, Rock Em’ Socks will make the exciting accessories available for purchase.
- While we don’t have an official price for the MCO Carpet socks, most of Rock Em’ Socks run at about $19.99 so expect to pay around that for this vacation commemoration.
- In addition to the MCO Carpet socks, Rock ‘Em Socks also offers several branded products from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more. You can check out their full selection of socks and other products here.
