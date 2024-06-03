School’s out and it’s time to kick back and take in all that vacation fun! Mickey Mouse and his buddies are enjoying the summer break by participating in adventures together as captured in the new Mickey & Co. Vacation Collection from Disney Store.

It’s time for a new Mickey & Co. collection to drop at Disney Store. For the summer season, the main mouse and his besties are taking a break from work to enjoy vacation. This stylish apparel collection features items for the whole family including: Camp Shirt Hip Pack (Coming Soon) Baseball Cap (Coming Soon) Hoodies Shorts

Disney teamed up with Columbia Sportswear for the cap, camp shirt and hip pack that feature attributes like UPF 50 protection fabric and the Columbia PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) label.

Large colorful fonts spell out “Mickey & Co.” and the big cheese is joined by Donald and Goofy on several of the designs as the hike and take a road trip.

The Mickey & Co. Vacation Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $-$

